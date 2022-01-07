Hyland suspends campaign, backs Smith in NJ-04

In a potential sign of shifting momentum for the incumbent, Pastor Shawn Hyland abandoned any attempt at a NJ-04 primary bid on Friday and formally backed Chris Smith’s renomination.

“A Better America has always been the battle cry of my campaign—that our nation would renew our spirit of civility, stand by our convictions, and dedicate ourselves to the common good,” said Hyland in a statement. “Congressman Smith has a record that embodies those values. I’m concluding my campaign for Congress, but continuing my fight for a better America alongside Chris Smith, who I’m proud to endorse.”

Hyland began the cycle launching a bid in NJ-03 but the new congressional map made his former district significantly less “red.”

“I announced my campaign in October because I didn’t believe incumbent Congressman Andy Kim of the far-left Progressive Caucus was the right representative for us,” Hyland added. “I ran this campaign from day one committed to be that conservative, principled option for New Jerseyans that we were rarely seeing on the ballot.”

Smith has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1981 but is presently facing possibly his most challenging cycle in decades after former President Donald Trump called for his ouster back in November.

“I am grateful to have the endorsement of Shawn Hyland today,” Smith added. “It is an honor and privilege to stand in solidarity with him in the noble and necessary cause of restoring America. However, this won’t become a reality by merely wishing it so. Shawn and I know that. We know that it takes faith and trust in God, persevering and unceasing prayer, lots of hard work and a vision grounded in righteousness and mercy.”

Hyland’s departure leaves behind a still pretty crowded field of challengers.

Tricia Flanagan, Mike Blasi, David Burg, and Daniel Francisco, Michael Crispi (who is backed by Roger Stone) remain in the GOP primary contest. That’s arguably good news for Smith who would rather face multiple candidates cannibalizing the same dissenting vote than a single opponent to his right who could theoretically rally Trump voters against him.

