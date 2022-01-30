SUNDAY NIGHT: Ian Smith, Rebecca Friedrichs & Dan Kochis join ‘The Matt Rooney Show’

1210 WPHT’s ‘The Matt Rooney Show‘ airs tonight (Sunday 1/30) from 8 – 10 p.m. EST, Save Jerseyans, and there’s another epic guest list on tap.

Matt will be joined by:

–

-Ian Smith, co-owner of Bellmawr’s Atilis Gym and regular Phil Murphy foil who just announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination in New Jerseys 3rd Congressional District.

-Rebecca Friedrichs, California teacher, media commentator, and noted critic of America’s over-mighty teachers’ unions.

-Dan Kochis, Heritage Foundation senior policy analysis and expert on Trans-Atlantic security issues including Russia’s influence in Eastern Europe.

Click here to listen live online.

The call-in number is (855) 839-1210.

–