JANUARY 18th: Rooney to moderate Webber/Bucco/Russell/Ali panel on Election 2021

What happened in New Jersey’s Election 2021? And what can we learn for the Midterms?

On Tuesday, January 18th at 6PM, Save Jersey‘s Matt Rooney will moderate a panel hosted by the Morris County Women’s Republican Club at the Morris Museum in Morristown.

Announced panelists are Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26), State Senator Tony Bucco (R-25), Ciattarelli for Governor consultant Chris Russell, and Morris GOP Chairwoman Laura Ali.

The event is open to the public but space is limited.

Click here for registration information.

