There’s about nine months left to go before Americans cast midterm ballots, Save Jerseyans, but with inflation raging, Covid-inspired authoritarianism grinding on, and Russia on the bring of invading Ukraine, negative opinions of Joe Biden may be hardening.

Biden hit bottom in the RCP average on Saturday with a net negative approval rating of nearly 15-points. By Sunday, he stood at an indistinguishably-miserable 41.2% approval and 54.9% disapproval. Let’s put that in historical perspective:

Trump sat at 45.9% approve, 52.5% disapprove on Election Day 2020.

Obama stood at 45.6% approve, 49.4% disapprove on Election Day 2010 when the Republican Party netted 63 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and another six in the Senate in what would come to be known as the “Tea Party Revolution.” The future two-term president was actually rightside up in most approval rating surveys at this point (winter) in 2010.

It’s hard to use 1994 for comparative purposes because there wasn’t an RCP average or nearly as many public polls, but Clinton was below 50% in the Gallup poll (48% to 46%). Today? Gallup has Biden at 40% approve and 56% disapprove.

Corrupt blue state redistricting maps probably won’t be enough to save Nancy Pelosi’s gavel with these ratings, folks. Not if these patterns hold, and with every passing today Biden is likely to need a more dramatic event or change (not just less virus cases or slightly cheaper supermarket bills) to turn it all around in time to avert a political disaster.

