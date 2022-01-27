You are Here
Madison, N.J. and NY Post journalist argue over “hush hush migrant invasion” story

Madison, N.J. and NY Post journalist argue over “hush hush migrant invasion” story

2 min read

Democrat-controlled Madison, New Jersey and a New York Post journalist argued on Twitter Thursday over a story detailing the Biden Administration’s efforts to quietly deposit illegal aliens across the country.

Miranda Devine’s piece (click here) cited Madison, New Jersey (among other places) as an alleged destination for two buses of migrants. 

“Under cover of darkness, every night the federal government is transporting illegal migrants as fast as it can away from the border on secret charter flights into unsuspecting communities around the country,” wrote Devine. “Officials have lied and obstructed the few journalists who have tried to reveal the truth.”

Madison’s account pushed back and issued a statement calling the story “inaccurate”:

Then the municipal government appeared to walk back its outright denial that the buses existed which drew a response from Devine:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin