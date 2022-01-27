Madison, N.J. and NY Post journalist argue over “hush hush migrant invasion” story

Democrat-controlled Madison, New Jersey and a New York Post journalist argued on Twitter Thursday over a story detailing the Biden Administration’s efforts to quietly deposit illegal aliens across the country.

Miranda Devine’s piece (click here) cited Madison, New Jersey (among other places) as an alleged destination for two buses of migrants.

“Under cover of darkness, every night the federal government is transporting illegal migrants as fast as it can away from the border on secret charter flights into unsuspecting communities around the country,” wrote Devine. “Officials have lied and obstructed the few journalists who have tried to reveal the truth.”

Madison’s account pushed back and issued a statement calling the story “inaccurate”:

Hello. Please see our statement to this article here: https://t.co/ANHY0oqfzS — Borough of Madison, NJ (@MadisonNJ_gov) January 27, 2022

Then the municipal government appeared to walk back its outright denial that the buses existed which drew a response from Devine:

Please see our updated statement. We believe in full transparency, and will continue that policy as more information develops. pic.twitter.com/mDYZArXQrF — Borough of Madison, NJ (@MadisonNJ_gov) January 27, 2022

Yeah I saw your dishonest attack on my reporting @MadisonNJ_gov. I also saw your “update” aka correction. Still waiting for my apology. You do not serve your constituents when you cover for the Biden administration’s disastrous border policy. https://t.co/HWik3fs3dg — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 28, 2022

