Malinowski confirms he’s seeking reelection with douchey Shakespeare quote

Tom Malinowski IS seeking reelection in NJ-07, Save Jerseyans.

The two-term Democrat incumbent – currently the subject of a formal ethics probe for hiding millions of dollars in trades – faces challenging odds on the road to reelection. His redrawn district was carried by Jack Ciattarelli by double-digits last November.

–

The Congressman nevertheless announced his intention to seek reelection on Monday in an exceptionally douchey way: with a Shakespeare quote…

See below my statement on running for reelection in New Jersey's 7th district. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/h4v2CRteTh — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) January 10, 2022

–

There’s no doubt that Henry V was a genuine badass. The King of England who conquered France is immortal thanks to Kenneth Branagh’s legendary on-screen performance, but the real-life Henry (the only king of England to be crowned king of France, too) didn’t ultimately win a lasting imperial legacy for his country despite his heroism during the Battle of Agincourt.

After Henry’s passing, England’s upper hand in the Hundred Years’ War was lost and His continental empire was subsequentally squandered and lost by his less-formidable successors.

Malinowski is just “bad” and an ass. See the difference?

So sure, it’s cool quote and very interesting history, but it’s amusing as all hell to see Malinowski – one of Congress’s most painfully out-of-touch elitists who profited off of pandemic stocks – quoting the Bard ahead of what will undoubtedly be the fight of his political life.

–