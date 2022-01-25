Malinowski, Sherrill are headed to the Ukraine for a photo op

It’s not exactly anyone’s idea of an “A Team,” Save Jerseyans, but a group of congressmen led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks is headed to the Ukraine.

According to The Hill on Tuesday, Meeks’s delegation includes Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) and Mikie Sherrill (D, NJ-11).

Sherrill is a former military helicopter pilot. Malinowski worked as an Assistant Secretary of State for “Democracy, Human Rights and Labor” under Barack Obama.

It’s not exactly clear what the group hopes to substantively accomplish as the threat of a Russian invasion seems to be ramping up.

What is clear: both New Jerseyan reps face reelection battles this year (as do most Democrats not occupying safe districts), and Malinowski in particularly is considered an underdog for reelection thanks to redistricting and an ongoing ethics scandal. Chatting on-site with Ukrainian soldiers and politicians makes for a nice photo op back home!

