LISTEN: Rooney Talks Smith, DeSantis, Trump, Nixon & More With Roger Stone

Roger Stone is back on the N.J. political scene, Save Jerseyans.

The legendary (some would say “infamous”) GOP operative who’s worked for everyone from Nixon, Reagan and Trump to Tom Kean Sr. is quarterbacking the campaign of Chris Smith primary challenger Mike Crispi in New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District.

Stone joined Save Jersey’s Matt Rooney on 1210 WPHT this weekend to discuss Election 2022, 2024 (including the Trump vs. DeSantis angle), his time in New Jersey politics, Richard Nixon opening China, how long it takes him to get dressed in the morning and more…

Listen below: