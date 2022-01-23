TONIGHT: Roger Stone, Declan O’Scanlon join ‘The Matt Rooney Show’

Legendary Republican consultant Roger Stone joins ‘The Matt Rooney Show‘ this Sunday (1/23) at 8:00 p.m.

Stone will discuss the midterm cycle, his return to the Garden State political scene, and some of the latest Election 2024 developments.

Matt will also be joined by Declan O’Scanlon, a Monmouth County state senator representing New Jersey’s 13th Legislative District. He’s been a consistent voice criticizing Phil Murphy’s continued exercise of Covid-19 emergency powers.

‘The Matt Rooney Show‘ airs Sundays from 8 – 10 p.m. EST on Philadelphia’s legendary Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, home of Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, Dom Giordano, Rich Zeoli, and formerly the late great Rush Limbaugh.

Founder and Editor of the popular conservative website SaveJersey.com since 2008, Matt – who is also a practicing attorney – breaks down the latest headlines (and some stories that slip through the cracks) which impact you and your family with an unapologetically Jersey attitude.

Click here to listen live.

The call-in number is (855) 839-1210.

