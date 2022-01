Sue Kiley formally announced her challenge to Frank Pallone on Tuesday morning in a video shared via social media.

“I am terrified of the radical direction that he, Nancy Pelosi, Phil Murphy, and Joe Biden are taking our country,” said Kiley who presently serves as deputy director of the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners.

The former mayor of Hazlet zeroed-in on inflation, illegal immigration, and runnaway federal spending: