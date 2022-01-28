“Murder for hire” case spurs deceased Sheridan couple’s son to demand a fresh look

The dramatic September 2014 deaths of Mark Sheridan and his wife Joyce rocked New Jersey politics. On Friday, the late couple’s son Mark (a prominent GOP attorney) wrote to both the Somerset County Prosecutor and New Jersey’s Acting Attorney General (and copied the U.S. Attorney, too) requesting a fresh look at the case in light of a recent “murder for hire” and a very eerie related revelation.

I won’t bury the lede: one of the guys who reportedly confessed in the murder for hire plot was also arrested on the same day of the Sheridans’ deaths, and the Connecticut police who got him also confiscated a large knife from his vehicle. Mark Sheridan wants a DNA analysis to determine if it’s the same knife that went missing from his parents’ kitchen.

For those who don’t know, the Sheridan investigation (initially ruled a suicide but that was later reversed) has been controversial since the beginning and, at one point, even involved a whistleblower lawsuit.

