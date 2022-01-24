Murphy incorrectly says being unvaccinated is “akin to drunk driving”

The growing mountain of evidence that Covid-19 vaccination doesn’t do much to prevent transmission isn’t deterring Phil Murphy from continuing to slander people who don’t agree with him. He’s reelected and unrestrained, folks.

On Monday, he held one of his marathon Covid-19 pressers and compared being unvaccinated to “drunk driving.”

–

“I think it’s a shirking of our collective responsibility,” Murphy said. “I do think it’s akin to drunk driving. You’re not only putting yourself at risk, you’re putting other people at risk.”

He’s making it all up as is his custom. Driving drunk and not getting vaccinated are NOT the same. At all. By any measure.

At a BAC of 0.05%, your risk of a crash rises 100%. It triples once you hit 0.08% (when you’re per se drunk in most jurisdictions including New Jersey). So the less you drink, the safer those around you will be. Studies back it up. That’s not true of vaccination at least in the age of Omicron; yes, you’ll be less likely to end up in the hospital yourself, but that’s about it.

“Governor Murphy is absolutely wrong to compare being unvaccinated to driving drunk, especially when Omicron is both infecting and being transmitted by vaccinated people at high rates,” said State Senator Mike Testa Jr. (R-1). “It’s telling that he’s now resorting to increasingly extreme rhetoric to try to justify his unpopular and unscientific vaccine mandates. Republicans are constantly accused of not following the science, yet it’s the governor who repeatedly refuses to accept data that doesn’t support his executive orders.”

Here’s the audio: