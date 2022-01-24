Murphy says N.J. school kids may get to unmask… before summer 2022

King Phil may let your child finally remove their masks… before the end of the current school year.

“I think there’s a real shot of that,” Governor Murphy replied during a PIX11 interview on Thursday.

How swell of him!

The continued compulsory masking of New Jersey school kids – despite a growing body of evidence that most masks aren’t very effective at stopping Omicron – has become increasingly controversial. The teacher’s union wants it, but a growing number of parents are questioning the widsom of the policy.

Murphy’s own Democrat legislature declined to renew his emergency powers earlier this month largely over disagreement on K-12 masking. The recently-reelected governor’s legislatively-confirmed authority to continue mandating masks expired on January 12th, but Murphy declared a new health emergency and renewing the mandate on his own.

He’s walking on constitutionally questionable ground.

“It’s unclear if Governor Murphy had the authority to declare a new Public Health Emergency that essentially grants himself the same powers the Legislature allowed to expire,” said state Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) back on January 12th. “What is clear, however, is that New Jersey’s emergency power laws are so vague and broadly written that the Governor risks little by making a new declaration to claim the extra power he wants. That’s why we need to fix our laws to set explicit new limits on emergency powers and ensure the Legislature has a strong oversight role.”

