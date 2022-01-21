Murphy signs bill banning packing peanuts in N.J.

First they came for your straws, Save Jerseyans…

This week, Phil Murphy signed a bill (S2512/A4676) into law which “[e]stablishes postconsumer recycled content requirements for rigid plastic containers, glass containers, paper and plastic carryout bags, and plastic trash bags; prohibits sale of polystyrene loose fill packaging.”

–

You’re more familiar with the commercial name for “polystyrene loose fill packaging” – packing peanuts.

The sale ban will take effect in two years.

How many dolphins, rare birds, and endangered turtles have choked to death on packing peanuts? I doubt anyone knows or even cares in Trenton. Virtue-signaling isn’t about logic, stats or science; it’s about doing things that comport with a secular religion that’s adherents are constantly trying to feel better than everyone else.

You and I can appreciate the second layer of irony: Murphy is making it as difficult is possible to move out! This new law happens to be a very tangible example.

–