Murphy signs bill barring police from N.J. polling stations

It just got a little easier for Democrats to pull their usual nonsense at New Jersey polling stations.

Shortly before being sworn in on Tuesday for a second term, Governor Phil Murphy signed controversial legislation that bars on-duty AND off-duty police officers from positioning themselves with 100 feet of a Garden State election polling station or vote-by-mail drop box.

County election boards may not request police assistance under the new law.

There is a loophole in the Democrat-sponsored legislation to permit law enforcement within 100 feet in emergent circumstances and to help transport ballots, but it’s easy to see how the new law will likely have a chilling effect even in circumstances where it’s 100% appropriate for the police to respond.

Democrats members were unable to cite specific examples of alleged recent voter initimation by police officers when the future law was working its way through the legislature.

