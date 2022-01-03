Murphy wants a 90-day extension of his “emergency” powers

Election have consequences.

Here in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy’s November victory (albeit slim) means he’s headed back to the legislature this week to seek approval for three more months of emergency authority. His own wife tested positive after a Costa Rican getaway, Save Jerseyans, but King Phil still wants to spend the next few months pretending he knows how to “crush” this virus.

The 2021 legislation to sunset Murphy’s pandemic powers – which evolved considerably going back to the winter of 2022 – established the beginning of 2022 as an endpoint unless the Democrat governor received legislative reauthorization. Murphy ruled New Jersey as a de facto king (by executive order) for most of 2020 and 2021.

He’ll likely get what he wants. The State Senate is already seeking a quorum for Tuesday, and I’m told that the Assembly leadership is expected to drop a bill sometime today…