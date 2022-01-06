Murphy, who ruled N.J. as a king for 15 months, invokes fragility of democracy on Jan. 6th anniversary

Democrats are churning out propaganda at blistering pace on the first anniversary of last January’s Capitol Hill riot, reaching desperately for a long-lost moral high ground with American voters ahead of what promises to be an ugly midterm cycle.

Recently-reelected Governor Phil Murphy isn’t on the ballot again (at least in New Jersey), but he also couldn’t help himself.

“Over the last year, our nation has been tested in many ways and we have shown the true resiliency of the American spirit,” said Murphy in a statement released on Thursday. “But our democracy remains fragile, and forces continue to try to exploit our division. We must continue working together, both Democrats and Republicans, to advance as one nation.”

All of this talk of democracy and its fragility makes for fun sound bites, but one wonders whether guys like Phil and who think like Phil even appreciate what they claim to be defending. What are we “working together” towards, exactly?

The D.C. riot was evil. The riots that rocked American cities throughout 2020 were evil, too. It was a very shitty year made worse by shitty people who made the most of people’s fears and worse impulses.

Phil Murphy’s reign of terror in New Jersey was/is also evil. From March 2020 through June 2021, he ruled by executive order like a monarch as the legislature (and our courts) sat back and did absolutely nothing to stop him in the name of “public safety.” The First Amendment was restricted for anyone who didn’t exercise it in a Murphy-approved fashion, and when Tucker Carlson invoked the Bill of Rights in a one-on-one interview, Murphy explained it was “above” his “pay grade.” One-third of small business failed as a result of scentifically-suspect lockdowns. Our children fell way behind academically and socially. Thousands of seniors were abandoned to die in nursing homes resulting in a federal probe and a recent multi-million dollar settlement.

What does “democracy” even mean to a guy like King Phil?

Whoever wins the election gets to play dictator until the next election?

I suspect “rule by Democrats” is the secret meaning.

For what it’s worth, watching this man and his public sector goons abuse our state over the past two years has made me glad that our framers opted for a constitutional republican instead of a quixotic attempt to recreate ancient Athens.

America and Americanism are indeed fragile. We can survive riots (we have many times before), but it’s not clear whether our nation can survive the twisted vision of Phil Murphy and his fellow radical leftists. 2022 may be the start of an answer to my question.

