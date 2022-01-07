Murphy’s emergency power extension bid is running into rough waters

Governor Murphy recently asked the Democrat legislature to give him another 90 days of king-like powers over the lives of New Jerseyans, all in the name of stopping Omicron (which is a bad head cold or less for the vast majority of people).

There’s little doubt that he’ll get an extension, but there’s some indication that it may not be the extension he wanted.

–

For example, Murphy wanted 90 days but the Senate Health Committee only approved a 45 day extension on Thursday evening:

Meanwhile, NJ Senate Health cmte today APPROVED extension of some @GovMurphy exec orders for 45 days (NOT 90 days Gov asked for). Outgoing @NJSenatePres says: "We need to stand with the health care professionals…" Still needs to pass full Senate/Assembly. @News12NJ — Alex Zdan (@ActualAlexZ) January 6, 2022

I hear you. It should be “zero” days. That’s not the point.

Another example: the NJEA – Phil Murphy’s chief benefactor – is also pitching a shit fit over reports that outgoing Senate President Steve Sweeney won’t push for an extension of Murphy’s ability to impose a statewide school mask mandate.

“We are appalled at the idea that any member of the New Jersey Legislature would fail to support an extension of the mask mandate in our public schools that has helped protect students and staff during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the organization’s leadership complained late Thursday. “At a time when cases are surging and schools across New Jersey are struggling to remain open for in-person instruction, it is beyond irresponsible to let that vital safety measure lapse when it is supported by health, science, and common sense.”

But even the experts agree that most masks won’t make a different with Omicron; only a properly-fitted N95 or KN95 can theoretically make a difference. Again, not the point.

Murphy’s current legislatively-sanctioned powers date back to last June when our elected representatives finally decided to get in the game. Our governor’s current authority under that particular bill expires on January 11th. He’s going to get an extension. The real question is whether seven lost legislative seats and dozens of down ballot losses in 2021 result in a much less generous extension for 2022.

Look to Gloucester and Cumberland counties where Phil got smoked in November. Both South Jersey counties face control races this upcoming fall, and I suspect at least some Democrats (including Sweeney, who paid a price for his own silence at the hands of Ed Durr) is concerned about South Jersey Dems being labeled as Murphy stooges.

Stay tuned.

–