N.J. legislature votes to codify abortion in state law, sets stage for insurance mandate

Abortion was already perfectly legal in New Jersey (obviously), but with the vile practice undergoing scrutiny elsewhere, Save Jerseyans, New Jersey Democrats moved on Monday to enshrine the practice in state law independent of Roe v. Wade.

The final measure represents a watered down version of the original proposal, but while there won’t be much of an immediate change in practical abortion access after the bill is signed into law, some big changes are likely in the pipeline.

–

Among the bill‘s more controversial future impacts: giving the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance license to institute an insurance mandate.

The vote went largely along party lines.

The final Senate tally was 23-15.

Over in the Assembly, the legislation passed 46-23 with a number of registered abstentions.

The sole Republican to vote in favor of the monsterous bill was a relatively new member, Assemblywoman DeAnne DeFuccio (R-39).

“A bill to codify a woman’s right to choose into state law and expand access to reproductive health care for all just passed both houses of the Legislature. I will sign this bill into law this week,” Governor Murphy crowed on Twitter. “With Roe v. Wade under attack, the need for this bill is more urgent than ever.”

–