N.J. Democrat consultant pleads guilty to role in ‘murder for hire’ plot

It’s one of those “only in New Jersey” stories, Save Jerseyans.

Sean Caddle of Hamburg plead guilty in federal court on Tuesday to an information charging the former operative for ex-State Senator Ray Lesniak (D) with a single count of conspiracy to commit murder… for hire. You read that correctly.

The background provided by the U.S. Attorney’s office could be a plot right out of the legendary Sopranos series:

“In April of 2014, Caddle solicited one of his conspirators (identified as “CC-1”), a Connecticut resident, to commit a murder on Caddle’s behalf in exchange for thousands of dollars. CC-1 then recruited a longtime accomplice from Philadelphia (identified as “CC-2”), to join the plot. On May 22, 2014, CC-1 and CC-2 traveled from out of state to the victim’s apartment in Jersey City. After entering the apartment, CC-1 and CC-2 stabbed the victim to death and then CC-1 set fire to the victim’s apartment. After Caddle learned the following day that the victim had been murdered, he met CC-1 in the parking lot of a diner in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Caddle paid CC-1 thousands of dollars in exchange for the murder, and CC-1 shared a portion of those proceeds with CC-2.”

Even stranger: the victim was reportedly Michael Galdieri, the son of another former state senator: Democrat James Galdieri of Jersey City.

“This was a callous and violent crime, and this defendant is as responsible as the two men who wielded the knife,” U.S. Attorney Sellinger said. “There is no more serious crime than the taking of another person’s life. The defendant has admitted arranging and paying for a murder by two other people. His admission of guilt means he will now pay for his crime.”

Caddle is currently confined to his home on a one million dollar unsecured bond; he faces the possibility of life in prison at the time of sentencing.

