N.J. Republicans gain, Democrat lose registered voters in December 2021

New Jersey Republicans continues to pick away at the Democrats’ massive statewide voter registration advantage in December 2021.

Last month, the GOP gained a net of 1,953 registered voters according to data made available by the Department of State. The Democrats lost 744. Notwithstanding Republicans closing the gap by 2,697, Democrats continue to outnumber the opposition by over 1 million votes across all 21 counties. Republicans have nevertheless reversed – albeit with modest gains – the Trump era trend of hemorrhaging voters. The Democrat advantage stood at ***only*** 700,000 when Chris Christie defeated Jon Corzine in 2009.

The biggest winners in December were actually unaffiliated voters who grew their ranks by 6,148.

