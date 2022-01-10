N.J. Senate won’t renew Murphy’s emergency powers before they expire

Governor Murphy’s legislatively-sanctioned emergency powers are set to expire on Tuesday night and, as of now, nothing will change that after the State Senate declined to act.

“We will not move these resolutions today,” outgoing Senate President Steve Sweeney announced Monday evening eliciting applause from Republican members.

Pursuant to legislation passed in June, Murphy needs legislative authorization to continue exercising some of his Covid-19 powers which he previously weilded by executive order from March 2020 through spring 2021.

What happens now?

Murphy is on record declaring that he won’t allow the K-12 mask mandate to expire; he may end up issuing a new emergency executive order askin to what got all of this started in early 2020.

