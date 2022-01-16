You are Here
N.J. taxpayers may kick in $2M for the NAACP’s Atlantic City convention

Should New Jersey taxpayers contribute $2 million to the NAACP’s national convention?

A pending piece of legislation – which Phil Murphy has until Tuesday to sign – “[a]ppropriates $2 million to CRDA to support costs associated with hosting NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.

S4218 in its original form gave $2 million directly to the NAACP; the final version which passed the legislature along mostly party lines uses the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CDRA) as a middle man. Because hey, why not! We’ve got money to burn with the highest property taxes in America at nearly $9,300 annualy per household.

While the NAACP is a purportedly non-partisan organization, the group’s leadership has consistently staked our Leftist positions in recent history.

Governor Murphy previously served as an NAACP board member.

