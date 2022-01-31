New Jersey’s battleground Dems always vote with Biden

We’re going to hear a lot over the next several months about how “bipartisan” New Jersey’s vulnerable House Democrats want you to believe they are, Save Jerseyans. One of them (Josh Gottheimer) is a member of the self-styled “Problem Solvers Caucus.”

What’s it all worth? Nothing; it’s all verifiably false B.S.

–

FiveThirtyEight keeps track of how often members of Congress vote with the president.

Gottheimer (NJ-05), Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), and Andy Kim (NJ-03) all vote consistent their president’s espoused position 100% of the time without any deviation.

Tom Malinowski (NJ-07) is the outlier. He *only* votes with Biden about 98% of the time.

–