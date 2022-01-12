NJ-05: Conway signs up with Schneiderman campaign

The 5th Congressional District GOP primary is heating up, Save Jerseyans.

Fred Schneiderman, a Cresskill resident, announced Wednesday that Kellyanne Conway and Jamestown Associates have signed on to work with his campaign.

Conway was a New Jersey-based Republican pollster before working with President Trump as his most high-profile adviser. Jamestown Associates produced the television ads for President Trump’s national campaigns.

Primary rival Nick De Gregorio’s campaign is quarterbacked by Chris Russell who also served as Jack Ciattarelli’s general consultant.

A third GOP hopeful – 2020 nominee Frank Pallotta – is working with veteran Sussex County consultant Kelly Ann Hart.

Conway isn’t the only Trump World figure operating in New Jersey this cycle. In addition to Jamestown, ex-Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien is the general consultant for Jeff Van Drew and Roger Stone (who advised Trump in 2016) is heading up the campaign of NJ-04 challenger Mike Crispi.

