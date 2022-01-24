NJ-11: Casha rolls out endorsement list; Ed Durr backs primary rival Kovic

Just to recap, Save Jerseyans, the current confirmed/probable NJ-11 GOP primary field in NINE candidates deep:

Toby Anderson, Hillery Brotschol, Larry Casha, Paul DeGroot, Larry Friscia, Robert Kovic, Aura Dunn, Heather Darling and Tayfun Selen.

–

On Monday, Casha (who is a longtime state committeeman) rolled out a long endorsement list signaling strength in the early and important battle for county line support. Four municipal chairs were among those listed: Daniel Bevere of Chatham Township, Bob Cascone of Pequannock, Andrew Delaney of Morristown, and Councilwoman Ann Thompson of Lincoln Park.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of initial support for my candidacy for the 11th Congressional District seat from the grassroots of the Republican Party all the way up to our representatives to the Republican National Committee,” said Casha in an accompanying statement. “The people running Washington are taking the great country in the wrong direction, and Mikie Sherrill is part of the problem. Morris County needs someone who will fight to empower parents, crack down on crime and stop inflation. Simply put, we need to stop the madness.”

The full list is posted below.

Meanwhile, also on Monday morning, Kovic (a former Ridgefield Park councilman) nabbed the endorsement of state Senator Edward Durr (R-3).

“Only a few months ago I was the one asking for endorsements, now I’m being very selective in giving them,” Durr said. “I’ve met Rob, broken bread with Rob and chatted with him on the phone. I am confident that Rob Kovic is the conservative Republican we need to get behind in CD11. Rob has clearly stated the people want medical freedom, not government mandates and he has said we need to celebrate American greatness and not apologize for it. Most importantly, Robert Kovic has promised to always honor our Constitution.”

Durr is still very new on the scene and his district lies far away from the North Jersey district of Democrat Mikie Sherrill; still, Durr’s defeat of Steve Sweeney last November has made him a celebrity in GOP circles which gives his endorsement more heft than you’d otherwise expect from an out-of-district legislator.

–

Casha Endorsements:

Statewide

Bill Palatucci – Republican National Committeeman

Ginny Haines- Republican National Committeewoman

Former Assemblyman Michael Patrick Carroll

Countywide

John Sette, Former Morris County Republican Chair

Patti Page- Former Morris County Republican Chair

Ed Rochford- Former Sheriff

Gene Feyl -Former Freeholder, Former Denville Mayor

John Murphy -Freeholder and Former Morris Township Mayor

Rich Zeoli- Former Sussex County Republican Chair and Sussex County Freeholder

Current and Former Municipal Officials

Mark Taylor -Florham Park Mayor

Paul Carelli -Riverdale Mayor

Mike Wade -Boonton Alderman

Christopher Yates -Harding Township Committeeman and Former Mayor

Randall Charles -Kinnelon Council President

Gary Gemian-Lincoln Park Councilman

Richard Conklin -Montville Township Committeeman and Former Mayor

June Witty- Montville Township Committeewoman

Michael dePierro -Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President

Loretta Gragnani -Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President

Baily Brower -Former Chatham Township Mayor

William Agnellino -Former East Hanover Mayor

Ron Francioli -Former Hanover Mayor

Raymond Kerwin -Former Lincoln Park Councilman

Joseph Gurkovich -Former Lincoln Park Councilman

John “Jay” Delaney-Former Morristown Mayor

Bruce Sisler -Former Morris Township Mayor

John Pendleton -Former Mountain Lakes Mayor

Catherine Winterfield-Former Pequannock Mayor

Edward Metz -Former Randolph Mayor

William Yago -Kinnelon Councilman

Ann Thompson -Lincoln Park Councilwoman

Robert Collins Former Kinnelon Mayor

Morris County Republican Committee Members (MCRC) and other persons of note :

Daniel Bevere Chatham Township MCRC Chairman

Ann Thompson Lincoln- Park MCRC Municipal Chair and Councilwoman

Robert Cascone Pequannock MCRC Municipal Chairman

Donald Dinsmore Former President Republican Club of the Chathams and Former Harding Republican Vice Chair

Andrew Delaney Morristown MCRC Municipal Chair

Dolores dePierro MCRC Parsippany Vice-Chair

Anthony Suppa (MCRC), Meegan Feeley (MCRC), John Bertoldi, Concetta Bertoldi, Wendy Jean Carmona (MCRC), James D’Amico (MCRC), Mary D’Amico (MCRC), George Coppola (MCRC) Sherri Saarloos (MCRC), Christopher Carafano (MCRC), Daniel Colucci (MCRC), Susan Colucci (MCRC), Ernest Palatucci (MCRC), Donna Palatucci (MCRC), Tamara Roselius (MCRC), Debra Casha (MCRC),William Yago (MCRC), Valerie Yago (MCRC), Wayne Odenbrett (MCRC), Patricia Odenbrett (MCRC), Joan Kerwin (MCRC), Alison Spatola (MCRC), Sharon Battaglino (MCRC), Pascal Ferrara (MCRC), Christie Pagano (MCRC), Daniel Pagano (MCRC), Arnold Pepperman (MCRC), Craig Witty (MCRC), Dolores Eckert-Cook (MCRC), Peter Galea (MCRC), Patrick Pascarella (MCRC), Joanne Pascarella (MCRC), Laurie Bogaard (MCRC), Deb Gottsleben, Monsignor Herbert Tillyer St Peter RC Church Parsippany, Leonard Pizza (MCRC), Betty Jane Panos (MCRC), Kanu Patel (MCRC), John Beehler (MCRC), Alison Beehler (MCRC), Adam Gragnani (MCRC), Ahmed Kandil (MCRC), Robert Iracane(MCRC), Elinor Iracane(MCRC), June Carelli (MCRC), Mickey Chopra (MCRC), Bhavana Chopra (MCRC)

–