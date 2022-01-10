NOW THEY TELL US: Over 50% of N.J. Covid hospital cases are incidental

We’ve been telling you for nearly TWO years that New Jersey has been conflating people hospitalized WITH covid with those actually hospitalized FOR covid.

For example, the 80-year-old on a ventilator was being counted the same as the pregnany mother without symptoms who’s there to deliver a baby.

it’s worse than misleading; it’s been a contributing factor to fear and poor decision-making.

Now the Murphy Administration is finally admitting it. Sort of.

On Monday, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli reported that there are currently 6,075 Covid-19 positive patients in New Jersey hospitals but, of those, only 2,963 are hospitalized primarily for Covid-19.

That’s less than 50%!

