Op-Ed: Phil Murphy’s tax parade is just getting started | Testa

Starting during his reelection campaign and for the past several months, the Governor has insisted he is done with tax increases. It’s a laughable promise he repeated just days ago in his State of the State address.

Here are some facts:

The tax on employers based on their payroll increased 20 percent and was collected (Oct. 30) just days before the Governor’s reelection.

The employee payroll tax – taken out of paycheck of every salaried employees – increased by 10 percent on Jan. 1, 2022.

Despite their real buying power being less than what is once was, tens of thousands of New Jerseyans were pulled into higher income tax brackets (something called “bracket creep”) because of skyrocketing inflation on Jan. 1, 2022.

Tolls (a different word for tax) assessed against commuters and delivery people increased yet again on Jan. 1, 2022

He was claiming to be done with higher taxes, but Murphy was literally grabbing more taxpayer money while mouthing these promises. It is hard to believe he can still say it with a straight face.

And the tax parade is just getting started:

A tax increase is scheduled on employer payroll later this year.

Another tax increase on employer payroll is scheduled for next year.

A $600 million tax increase is scheduled for the near future on Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Is the Governor done with tax increases? Clearly, he is not. Murphy is testing the old saying, ‘Tell a lie often enough and people will believe it.’

New Jersey residents deserve better. If Murphy is going to reach for the taxpayer wallet, he should be honest enough to come out and say it.

