Peterson will take on Kean in expanding NJ-07 GOP primary

Assemblyman Erik Peterson (R-23) is running for Congress in the redistricted NJ-07 which the Cook Political Report just shifted to “lean Republican.”

Peterson’s decision (long rumored but first confirmed by the N.J. Globe) is set, but the legislator tells Save Jersey a formal announcement will come in the next 10 or so days.

Peterson is one of the legislature’s most conservative members; he made waves recently by locking arms with a group of assemblymen to protest the State House vaccine mandate.

Outgoing State Senator Tom Kean Jr. has the endorsement of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, but it was expected that the newly-redrawn district (which is redder than before) could draw challenges from Kean’s right flank.

Other NJ-07 GOP challengers to incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski include John Flora (mayor of Fredom), John Isemann (a business man), and 2020 U.S. Senator nominee Rik Mehta. It’s also believed that 2021 gubernatorial primary hopeful Phil Rizzo – a pastor who finished a distant second to Jack Ciattarelli – may run in NJ-07 instead of NJ-11 where he’s currently mounting a campaign.

