Phil Murphy’s second inaugural and the illusion of N.J. democracy

King Phil’s second inaugural is in the books, Save Jerseyans, marking the beginning of term #2 for the first Garden State Democrat to win reelection since the 1970s.

If the ceremony felt like a sham? That’s because it was.

–

One week ago, Governor Murphy ignored his own party’s legislature (they control both houses) after they declined to renew his Covid-19 “emergency powers.” The recently-reelected governor, intent upon maintaining the ability to impose scientifically-bankrupt mask mandates and other restrictions on the people of our state, once again declared a health emergency, granting himself an endless font of authority pursuant to the state constitution UNLESS legislative Democrats’ balls drop and they override him.

We won’t count on it.

So yes, Murphy may’ve been sworn in today but he had already crowned himself (again) exactly one week ago.

What you witnessed on Tuesday at the Trenton War Memorial was a lie. An illusion. A performance. He’s not a governor; he’s a dictator in the ancient Roman tradition with the important difference being that the Roman Senate actually had a role in that process. For a party that can’t stop virtue-signaling about January 6th, the Democrats’ devotion to democracy continues to be circumstantial at best.

Murphy played his part beautifully, saying the right things which will be replayed and reprinted by a Media that rarely questions him.

“And to my partners in the Legislature, on both sides of the aisle, I look forward to working with you to not just meet the challenges ahead, but to rise above them,” Murphy said. “And while we’re at it, let’s rise above party labels to do good things – lasting things – for every New Jerseyan.”

They’re not “partners” if you’re the only one making decisions, your majesty.

–