Phil Murphy’s home county adopts resolution opposing his latest power grab

Monmouth County’s Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution on Friday opposing Governor Phil Murphy’s decision to extend his powers by way of a new health emergency declaration.

The resolution passed the all-GOP board unanimously.

“The residents of Monmouth County deserve a system of checks and balances as guaranteed by the United States and New Jersey Constitutions,” the commissioners declared in their four-page stinging rebuke of the governor’s actions.

Murphy’s emergency powers – sanctioned by the legislature – expired in early January at the end of the lame duck sessions. When the Democrat legislature decided not to renew those powers (largely because they didn’t want to own a renewed K-12 mask mandate), Murphy issued a new health emergency declaration and proceeded unilaterally.

Originally from Massachussetts, Murphy and his family reside in a giant mansion inside the boundaries of the Monmouth community of Middletown.

“Now, where are the rest of the NJ counties?” tweeted Frank Capone, president of Middletown’s BOE and a frequent Murphy critic.