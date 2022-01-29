Phil Murphy’s home county adopts resolution opposing his latest power grab

Monmouth County’s Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution on Friday opposing Governor Phil Murphy’s decision to extend his powers by way of a new health emergency declaration.
The resolution passed the all-GOP board unanimously.
“The residents of Monmouth County deserve a system of checks and balances as guaranteed by the United States and New Jersey Constitutions,” the commissioners declared in their four-page stinging rebuke of the governor’s actions.
Murphy’s emergency powers – sanctioned by the legislature – expired in early January at the end of the lame duck sessions. When the Democrat legislature decided not to renew those powers (largely because they didn’t want to own a renewed K-12 mask mandate), Murphy issued a new health emergency declaration and proceeded unilaterally.
Originally from Massachussetts, Murphy and his family reside in a giant mansion inside the boundaries of the Monmouth community of Middletown.
“Now, where are the rest of the NJ counties?” tweeted Frank Capone, president of Middletown’s BOE and a frequent Murphy critic.
Monmouth County resolution to repeal @GovMurphy unconstitutional health emergency, calling on the legislature to act and allowing local decisions to be made.
Now, where are the rest of the NJ counties?#MonmouthCounty@SaveJersey @Jax1331 pic.twitter.com/wsEvHi5IPI
— Frank Capone (@Frank_Cap1_BOE) January 28, 2022