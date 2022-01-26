Polistina pokes Sweeney after ex-Senate president’s redistricting commission ouster

If there’s anyone who has a right to enjoy the Camden Machine’s current struggles it’s Vince Polistina. Steve Sweeney refused to seat the LD2 Republican state senator for months in order to deprive him of incumbency advantages heading into Election 2021.

Polistina ultimately won. Sweeney famously lost. And after news broke on Wednesday that Sweeney was being booted from the legislative redistricting commission by his own party, Save Jerseyans, Atlantic County’s new senator issued a tongue-in-cheek statement congratulating Sweeney’s replacement… notwithstanding the fact that Laura Matos isn’t a South Jerseyan.

–

“While we never want to see South Jersey not having a voice in these types of situations, having a representative that always seems more focused on what’s best for him and the Camden County organization as opposed to the people of this state is not helpful,” said Polistina. “We only need to look at Former Senate President Sweeney’s unilateral refusal to allow the District 2 Senator’s phones to be turned on for months during a pandemic in 2021 to recognize that he isn’t always focused on providing the people of New Jersey the help and assistance that they need and deserve.”

–