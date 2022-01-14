Senator writes Persichilli questioning creepy holiday vax ads targeting N.J. kids

New Jersey’s “cringeworthy” Christmas vaccine ad targeting children made international news. In case you missed it, the creepy televised spot featured a child writing to Santa Claus and declaring that he doesn’t want games or toys but the Covid-19 vaccine.

This Thursday, State Senator Kristin Corrado (R-40) wrote to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli demanding to know how the ads were financed and the wisdom of airing them in the first place.

–

“The commercials may well have created more anxiety and fear of the virus in a vulnerable segment of the population that has been victimized by well-documented psychological issues related to the pandemic,” Corrado wrote. “Perhaps a better use of these monies would go toward supporting children’s mental health services.” “Additionally, as you are aware, residents of New Jersey were recently unable to obtain COVID tests,” the senator added. “Why were funds expended on television and radio commercials and not prioritized for tests?”

You can view the letter here.

–