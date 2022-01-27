Smith joins Beijing Olympics protest outside D.C.’s Chinese Embassy

Congressman Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) participated in a protest of what his office is terming the “Beijing Genocide Olympics” on Thursday outside of the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C.

“We must call out sponsors like the Coca-Cola Company, which virtue signals when it comes to protesting common-sense laws designed to curb voter fraud in Georgia, but then turns a blind eye to the harvesting of organs of Uyghurs and Falun Gong practitioners,” said Smith. “We must call out NBC, which will broadcast the Genocide Games but refuses to say whether it will cover those athletes who raise their voices in protest to the vile human rights abuses of Xi Jinping and the Communist Party. We must call out the IOC. The IOC has not stood with the oppressed – they have stood with the oppressor.”

The U.S. is participating in a global diplomatic boycott of the games meaning there won’t be any federal U.S. officials at the games which are set to begin on February 4th.

U.S. athletes and corporations can and will still participate.

The United States has only refused to send athletes once: the 1980 games in Moscow.

