Smith leans into controversial infrastructure bill, touts new NJ-04 projects

Rep. Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) is sticking to his guns and leaning into his decision to vote for President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package along with 18 other congressional Republicans.

On Monday, Smith touted a $3.2 million grant for the nearly 100-year-old Point Pleasant Canal which Smith says will assist in the repair of a damaged bulkhead.

“This is great news for Point Pleasant and all mariners who rely on this critical piece of our coastal infrastructure,” said Smith in a statement. “The steel bulkhead along the canal is showing its age, and this work will help shore up the properties on each side of the waterway to ensure safe passage by water between Monmouth and Ocean counties.”

“Once again Congressman Smith has made sure that our area is not overlooked,” added Point Pleasant Mayor Bob Sabosik. “Not only has he managed to secure much needed beach replenishment funding for the surrounding communities with beach front, he also has managed to secure $3.2 million dollars for Point Pleasant Borough for much needed bulkhead repairs along the Point Pleasant Canal.”

Smith also recently announced $30.2 million from the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act­­” for NJ-04 beach town replenishment projects.

The massive infrastructure bill – which did shrink in size from its original version – was opposed by a majority of House Republicans and national conservative groups.

“The plan expands far beyond the traditional definition of infrastructure to include radical social objectives and a ‘Green New Deal 2.0,'” explained the Heritage Foundation in a November 2021 statement issued shortly after House passage. “It spends tens of billions on subsidizing electric vehicles and charging stations, electric buses, electric ferry boats, ‘green’ energy production, mandating reports on climate change, and even half a billion dollars to try to cool down pavement in cities. BIF centralizes power for bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., and gives them control over decisions traditionally best left to state and local governments—like infrastructure grants, which will now be prioritized to achieve progressive goals related to race and equity.”

Smith was joined by fellow New Jersey Republican Jeff Van Drew of NJ-02 in supporting the Democrat-backed spending bill, but his vote ultimately earned him a place on President Trump’s list of congressmen who the former commander-in-chief believes deserve primary challenges in 2022.

The four-decade incumbent’s resulting current list of challengers includes Tricia Flanagan, Mike Blasi, David Burg, Mike Crispi and Daniel Francisco. It remains to be seen, however, whether any of the challengers can raise the funds that they’ll likely need to overcome Smith who is favored to receive formal party support at the upcoming county conventions.

