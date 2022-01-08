Spadea rallies Testa’s troops in Vineland

Cumberland will feature a county control race in 2022 after the GOP notched historic victories last November, Save Jerseyans. On Saturday morning, Cumberland Republican Chairman Mike Testa brought in none other than NJ 101.5 morning host Bill Spadea to rally his troops as the cycle gets underway.
“A full house this morning at the Prestige Diner to join our newly elected officials and to hear our special guest, radio host Bill Spadea from NJ station 101.5 FM,” the organization declared from its Facebook page. “Bill’s message was simple and to the point that resonated with each person in the room.”
Republican commissioner candidates Antonio Romero and Joseph V. Sileo easily dispatched Democrats Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez and Joseph Derella by better than 4,000 votes in November. Ciattarelli romped in the county, too, and Testa (LD1’s State Senator based in Vineland) carried his home turf by 5,312 votes.
Spadea and Testa are both conservative populists and thought to be possible contenders for the 2025 gubernatorial nomination in their own right. Testa’s remained focused on building his empire while Spadea recently launched his on pac.
