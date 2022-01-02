Tammy Murphy tests positive for Covid after returning from Costa Rica

The Murphy family spent Christmas in Costa Rica, Save Jerseyans, a place the U.S. State Department officially advises American tourists to consider avoiding due to Covid’s activity in the country. Phil and family returned home this past Thursday.

Three days later? The First Lady of New Jersey (Tammy Murphy) has reportedy tested positive for the virus.

–

The Sunday rapid test allegedly followed a “non-family contact” at the Murphy residence.

A coincidence, Save Jerseyans?

Maybe. Omicron boasts a notoriously short incubation period, but the timing sure is interesting. She’s reportedly no showing symptoms but has enough of a viral load in her system that she tested positive on a rapid (not a PCR). So did she really get it from someone at home in the past couple of days? Or in the airport or a poolside bar down in Central America?

Imagine what the press would say – or what Phil himself would say – if a Republican contracted Covid-19 shortly after returning from an overseas trip that the government believed was a bad idea.

The word “knucklehead” comes to mind.

By the way: Phil isn’t going to quarantine because he’s vaccinated. The current Trenton position is 7-10 days for exposed school kids. Yet again, some pigs are more equal than others.

–