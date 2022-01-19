Kean joins GOP reps for tour of the U.S.-Mexican Border

NJ-07 GOP Congressional Candidate Tom Kean, Jr. flew down to the US-Mexico Border this week, joining current Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) and Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) for a tour of the nation’s porous southernmost points of entry.

“From day one of his presidency, President Biden has made it clear that protecting our borders is not a priority for him or his Administration, and Congressional Democrats are encouraging this approach,” said Kean. “The American people deserve to be protected and feel safe in their communities and Congress must implement common sense border security policies that do just that. I took a trip to the border with Congressmen Gonzales and Mullin to get a first-hand look at the crises unfolding. The issues of human trafficking, drug trafficking, environmental destruction and national security cannot be ignored. The experience has been eye-opening and I am more ready than ever to hit the ground running as a policymaker on day one to secure our borders and keep our nation safe.”

It’s estimated that the United States arrested over 1.7 million illegal migrants during fiscal year 2021.

Kean, who left the State Senate earlier this week, is going all-in on a rematch with incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski who prevailed over Kean in 2020 by a mere 4,000 votes. He has the backing of the House GOP leadership led by Kevin McCarthy.

Former Senator Kean’s GOP primary opponents include Assemblyman Erik Peterson and ex-gubernatorial candidate Phil Rizzo.

