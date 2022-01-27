Tracking the secret history of Murphy’s N.J. Green New Deal

The price tag for Phil Murphy’s “Energy Master Plan” – the New Jersey version of the Green New Deal – will cost at least $500 billion. Likely more.

Almost as bad as the price tag has been the completely dishonest and secretive way that the Murphy Administration has gone about attempting to implement its plan to not only raise energy prices but also phase out mainstays of everyday life include gas stove ranges.

–

Our friends at Affordable Energy for New Jersey put together a great, concise video tracking the events of the past two years: