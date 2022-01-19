Van Drew blasts Democrats for handing out “Made in China” masks on Capitol Hill

There is plenty of anger on Capitol Hill this week after the Office of the Attending Physician distributed “Made in China” K95 masks to the offices of federal legislators.

Congressman Van Drew (R, NJ-02) blasted what he described as the majority party’s horrendous decision-making.

“The poor judgment and lack of awareness from President Biden and House Democrats is never-ending,” said Van Drew on Tuesday. “We are currently seeing hospitals across the country overwhelmed because of increased staff shortages, and a crippled supply chain affecting the availability of KN95 masks for our healthcare workers. Despite this, Speaker Pelosi thought it was appropriate to send hundreds of packages of KN95 masks to every congressional office. If that wasn’t bad enough, the masks are also manufactured and distributed straight from China.”

“After all the information that has come forward regarding China’s lack of transparency concerning the origins of COVID-19, why are we handing out hundreds of their masks to Congress and staff?” Van Drew continued. “If Speaker Pelosi feels the need to supply each office with masks, why are we not making and distributing American-made masks? It makes absolutely zero sense. President Biden and Speaker Pelosi need to start putting the United States and its citizens first, and work towards strengthening our supply chain and stop making decisions that benefit our foreign adversaries.”

K95 masks are currently in vogue now that the “experts” have decided that cloth masks do little (or nothing) to defend against the Omicron variant.

