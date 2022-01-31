Van Drew has 22-times more cash on hand than the combined NJ-02 Democrat field

Save Jersey recently reported that Jeff Van Drew’s fundraising committees had almost $1 million cash on hand at the end of 2021’s 4th Quarter. That’s a decent position for an incumbent, but perhaps more telling is the sorry state of the Democrat field of potential challengers.

In fact, Van Drew currently has about 22-times MORE cash on hand than the three Democrats who’ve reported to the FEC so far combined.

Democrat Timothy Alexander raised only $36,080 down the homestretch of 2021 and boasts a mere $16,927 in the bank.

Hector Tavarez brought in $30,910 but is down to his last $6,574.

Carolyn Rush raised $15,098 and has $19,850 to play with but $5,000 of the total is a personal loan.

Rev. Curtis Green hasn’t filed (yet).

“Congressman Van Drew is honored and excited to once again be running with President Trump’s ‘total and complete endorsement,’” said Van Drew Campaign Manager Ron Filan. “Our campaign is headed into 2022 in an even stronger position than we were two years ago when Congressman Van Drew famously became the first Republican ever to defeat a member of the Kennedy Political Machine at the Federal level. New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, while still very competitive, has become more favorable for Republicans and just when you think President Biden’s approval ratings have hit rock bottom his Administration somehow finds a way to reach even more historic lows.”

