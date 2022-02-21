161 Years Ago Today: Lincoln Addresses the N.J. Legislature

161 years ago this Presidents Day, Save Jerseyans, President-elect Abraham Lincoln addressed both houses of the New Jersey legislature ahead of his March 4th inauguration.

The nation was divided at the advent of the Civil War, and New Jersey was no exception; Lincoln had only won 48.1% of the vote in the Garden State in 1860.

–

Here’s an account of Lincoln’s reception from the New Jersey State Archives:

The General Assembly was also in session as Lincoln addressed the Senate. Minutes prior to the President-elect’s arrival in the Assembly Chamber, some members—evidently displeased with Lincoln’s election—offered a series of unflattering resolutions, the first three of which were tabled, and the final one was ruled out of order by Speaker Frederick H. Teese. When Lincoln entered the Chamber, however, he was treated politely and respectfully, and according to a contemporary news report, his remarks were received with enthusiasm. Lincoln’s address to the Assembly was longer and more poignant than his remarks to the Senate. Unhappy at the prospect of a Lincoln presidency, some Assembly members offered resolutions “that when this meeting shall have seen Abr[ah]am Lincoln they will have seen a man six feet & 4 inches in height,” and “that when this House shall have seen Abraham Lincoln they will have seen the Ugliest man in the Country….” Both were tabled . The lampooning continued with a resolution, also tabled, “that we trust this Legislature may always have a Democratic member that shall excede (sic) the President 2½ inches in height” (below left). Seconds before Lincoln’s arrival, a final resolution urged “that we all go for Abe Lincoln.” Speaker Teese ruled the proposed physical assault on Lincoln to be out of order.

The Great Emancipator obviously went on save the Union and go down in history as one of (if not “the”) greatest president in American history. New Jerseyans were initially less impressed, voting against Lincon in 1864 and making his ’64 opponent (disgraced General George McClellan) its governor not long after the war.

Below you’ll find text of the speeches delivered on February 21, 1861 in Trenton, New Jersey:

_

Address to the State Senate

President-elect Abraham Lincoln spoke separately to each branch of the New Jersey legislature on his inaugural journey to Washington. In the Senate, he referred to Trenton’s Revolutionary War heroics and spoke of himself as a “humble instrument in the hands of the Almighty, and of this, his almost chosen people, for perpetuating the object of that great struggle.” Mr. President and Gentlemen of the Senate of the State of New-Jersey: I am very grateful to you for the honorable reception of which I have been the object. I cannot but remember the place that New-Jersey holds in our early history. In the early Revolutionary struggle, few of the States among the old Thirteen had more of the battle-fields of the country within their limits than old New-Jersey. May I be pardoned if, upon this occasion, I mention that away back in my childhood, the earliest days of my being able to read, I got hold of a small book, such a one as few of the younger members have ever seen, “Weem’s Life of Washington.” I remember all the accounts there given of the battle fields and struggles for the liberties of the country, and none fixed themselves upon my imagination so deeply as the struggle here at Trenton, New-Jersey. The crossing of the river; the contest with the Hessians; the great hardships endured at that time, all fixed themselves on my memory more than any single revolutionary event; and you all know, for you have all been boys, how these early impressions last longer than any others. I recollect thinking then, boy even though I was, that there must have been something more than common that those men struggled for; that something even more than National Independence; that something that held out a great promise to all the people of the world to all time to come; I am exceedingly anxious that this Union, the Constitution, and the liberties of the people shall be perpetuated in accordance with the original idea for which that struggle was made, and I shall be most happy indeed if I shall be an humble instrument in the hands of the Almighty, and of this, his almost chosen people, for perpetuating the object of that great struggle. You give me this reception, as I understand, without distinction of party. I learn that this body is composed of a majority of gentlemen who, in the exercise of their best judgment in the choice of a Chief Magistrate, did not think I was the man. I understand, nevertheless, that they came forward here to greet me as the constitutional President of the United States — as citizens of the United States, to meet the man who, for the time being, is the representative man of the nation, united by a purpose to perpetuate the Union and liberties of the people. As such, I accept this reception more gratefully than I could do did I believe it was tendered to me as an individual.

_

Address to the General Assembly