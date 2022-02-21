A GOP presidential candidate hasn’t topped 47% of the N.J. vote in 34 years

Here’s some sobering Presidents Day trivia:

George H. W. Bush rocked Michael Dukakis in New Jersey in November 1988, Save Jerseyans, winning the Garden State 1,743,192 votes (56.24%) to 1,320,352 (42.60%). Bush carried every county that year except for Hudson, Essex, and Mercer.

Then Bill Clinton won a narrow 2-point victory here in 1992 and the state never looked back.

New Jersey hasn’t voted for a Republican for president in 34 years covering either consecutive presidential contests.

The closest any Republican has come since was George W. Bush in 2004. In the wake of 9/11 which obviously heavily impact the New York City metro area (including the North Jersey suburbs), “Dubya” pulled in 46.24% of the vote.

He even held a rally in Marlton, New Jersey (Burlington County) in the final weeks of the campaign signaling that the Bush-Cheney team thought the Garden State might’ve been within reach (and with the added benefit of reaching the politically potent Philadelphia media market):

