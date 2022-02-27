Biden Administration warns Americans: Mask, social distance to stop Covid during a nuclear war!

The world wants to believe that Putin’s nuclear threat is a bluff, Save Jerseyans, but the increasingly-isolated Russian leader seems to be living in his own reality these days. We’re living through the most serious geopolitical crisis since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Some nervous Americans undoubtedly navigated over to Ready.gov on Sunday in search of official U.S. government advice on what to do in the event of a nuclear explosion.

–

What they found: Covid advice! And outdated advice at that.

I shit you not. This is not a drill.

You can click here to see for yourself.

Here’s an example from the site (last updated on Friday, February 25, 2022): “Stay inside for 24 hours unless local authorities provide other instructions. Continue to practice social distancing by wearing a mask and by keeping a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who not part of your household.”

And over here: “If you are told by authorities to evacuate to a public shelter, try to bring items that can help protect yourself and your family from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, cleaning materials, and two masks per person. Children under two years old, people who have trouble breathing, and people who cannot remove masks on their own should not wear them.”

That’s right… pack your mask and hand sanitizer for the nuclear apocalypse.

Of course, as of Friday at least, much of this isn’t even the current “science” espoused by the CDC. Even if it was, I’d imagine we will all have bigger things to worry about than a persistent cough and a loss of smell or taste if Russia’s dictator goes full-crazy and decides to initiate the end of the world. Duck and cover actually makes more sense!