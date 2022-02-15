Brand new allegations rock notorious N.J. nursing home

Less than two months after New Jersey paid out $53 million over deaths at state-run veterans nursings homes during the Covid-19 pandemic, a fresh investigation is rocking a notorious North Jersey nursing home.

The state has reportedly suspended admissions at Woodland Behavioral Health (formally Andover Subacute II) in Sussex County based on recent inspections. Back in 2020, 17 bodies were discovered stacked in a morgue. The new allegations include withholding lifesaving treatments from Covid-19 positive residents at the facility.

The end result could be a state takeover of the facility which, given the Murphy Administration track record may not afford families very much comfort at all.

As many as 10,000 nursing home residents died in the Garden State during the pandemic; with the 2021 election safely behind them, legislative Democrats are finally entertaining a Republican call to convene a committee to investigate the deaths.

