Burlington GOP backs Healey for NJ-03

The Burlington County GOP threw its weight before Bob Healey’s NJ-03 candidacy on Saturday. The committee vote was reportedly unanimous.

“By nominating a successful businessman and philanthropist like Bob Healey, we can start bringing common sense back to our nation’s capital and be a check-and-balance on this failed president,” said Burlco GOP Chairman Sean Earlen. “Unlike Andy Kim, Bob is no DC insider. From running a business that employs over 1,600 people in South Jersey; to leading charities that work with at-risk youth in Burlington County, and women and children in Sierra Leone, Bob knows how to meet vital needs both home and abroad.”

Healey is competing in a three-way primary contest with Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith and attorney/realtor Nicholas Ferrara. Smith declined to seek any of the county lines; this is Healey’s second after securing the Monmouth County endorsement earlier this month.