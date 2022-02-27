Calls mount for Murphy to end K-12 masking early following new CDC guidance

Trenton’s definition of “science” remains a mystery as March begins, Save Jerseyans.

The Murphy Administration is reportedly sticking to its plan to wait until March 7th to unmask K-12 school kids despite brand new CDC guidelines providing that indoor masking is no longer recommended in “low” and “medium” risk communities where Covid-19 numbers are dropping.

–

According to the CDC’s county-by-county map, most of the Northern half of New Jersey is the “low” risk category and South Jersey at the yellow or “medium” risk level. None of New Jersey’s 21 counties are in the “high” risk category:

Why not move up the big unmasking by a week?

Two of New Jersey’s newest Republican legislators – Assemblywomen Marilyn Piperno and Kim Eulner of LD11 – took to Twitter on Sunday to ask the question on many a student’s (and parent’s) minds: