Camden joins Newark in refusing to unmask its students

Children in our state’s poorer districts suffered the most during the pandemic, Save Jerseyans. Now education bureaucrats are trying to keep the pain going.

On Friday, Camden’s school district announced that, like Newark, it would continue to keep its school children wearing mandatory face masks beyond March 7th, the date upon which Governor Murphy says he’ll end the statewide K-12 mandate.

“We are glad that the COVID numbers are decreasing in New Jersey, however, we want to make sure our young people continue to be safe while in our care,” Superintendent Katrina McCombs told WHYY.

Of course, you’ll be waiting for a looooooong time for McCombs to cite any science supporting masks as making kids substantially safer from severe illness. There is no data to cite!

Post-March 7th, districts like Camden and Newark are allowed to make their own decisions concerning masking. Parents in masked-up districts who want their children to live normal lives are nevertheless powerless.

I’d make it simple for these districts:

If you receive state aid? It’s no longer your decision.

Camden is currently receiving nearly $300 million in K-12 state aid for the 2021-2022 school year. Personally? As a sane person? I don’t see why we should reward a district that is clearly more interested in performative masking than making sure the children under its charge – especially those with special needs – have a quality education environment in which to learn.

Another option: state Senator Ed Durr’s bill that would require parental consent for masks.