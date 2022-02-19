VIDEO: Canadian foreign minister feeds conspiracy theory that Trump is behind trucker protests

Canada’s crackdown on protesting truckers is giving King Phil Murphy a run for his money, Save Jerseyans. Freezing non-vaccinated citizens’ bank accounts is probably an idea that appeals to his statist instincts, but he didn’t try to go there. Trudeau is. Unapologetically.

On Friday, his foreign secretary, Melanie Joly, appeared at the “Munich Security Conference” (one of these globalist panel-fests you’re always hearing about) and supported her government’s totalitarian actions against protesters. No surprise there.

–

Then Joly did what all stooges for dictatorial regimes reliably do: blame evil, shadowy foreign actors for domestic discontent with horrible policies.

“My biggest concern as the foreign minister at this point is the foreign interference that is happening in the convoy we’re seeing in Canada right now,” offered Joly. “The disinformation campaign, where it comes from. The financing of it, where it comes from.”

CNBC’s Hadley Gamble followed by inquiring whether she was referring to Donald Trump…

GAMBLE: Do you believe that Donald Trump specifically has a role in what is happening in Canada? JOLY: Listen, as Foreign Affairs minister I won’t point out somebody in particular, but we know there is foreign interference. That is why also we have decided to go ahead and use for the first time in our county, the Emergencies Act. Which is an important legislation that at the same time gives, yes authority to the government to act through executive order, but at the at the same time that needs support from Parliament. and that provides also for a mandatory public hearing after its use. So we know that everything we’re doing right now will be under the scrutiny of a public hearing.

She could’ve said “no.”

She didn’t. Deliberately.

Donald Trump’s popularity now exceeds that of Joe Biden and his idiot veep, but bad actors in the U.S. AND BEYOND are still trying to blame him for their own failures. It’s truly remarkable! The good news is that it’s a losing strategy.