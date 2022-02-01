You are Here
Court rejects Sweeney’s suit to reclaim redistricting seat

Steve Sweeney is still on the outside looking in, Save Jerseyans.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy denied a motion filed by Sweeney to restore his seat on the legislative redistricting commission; the former Senate President who lost his seat in November was later tossed off the Democrat delegation NJDSC Chairman Leroy Jones last month.

“Ms. Matos’ service on the Commission also addresses the glaring omission of a representative for New Jersey’s almost 21% Latino population, while also adding another woman’s voice to this critical process and preserving South Jersey representation,” the NJDSC said in a post-ruling statement reiterating Jones’s purported rationale for replacing Sweeney. “This ruling protects that important progress and prevents former Senator Steve Sweeney’s unfortunate and misguided attempt to deny a well-qualified Latina leader from serving this crucial role.”

